Halle Berry Criticized for Comments About Playing a Transgender Man in New Film

Halle Berry is facing criticism after she shared her wish to play a transgender person in a new film.

In a new Instagram Live interview the actress did with hairstylist Christin Brown, Halle revealed she was previously preparing for a role in which she'd portray a transgender man. "[It's] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man," Berry explained. "She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing."

She continued, "This project got pitched to me right when I was on the brink of making Bruised and making my directorial debut and I so was in the mindset of getting in the body to play that… But this got pitched to me, and I thought, after I do this movie, that's the character I'm going to play."

Berry added that she wants to do a "deep dive" into "that world," seemingly making reference to the trans community. "Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project, and that will require me cutting all of my hair off," she plainly stated.