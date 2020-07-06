The Kissing Booth 2: Everything We Know About the Netflix Sequel

There's trouble on the horizon for Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi).

The Kissing Booth 2 is making its way to Netflix in just a few weeks, and thanks to a new trailer, we now know what's up with the movie's central couple—and it's not good.

Not only is Noah going to Harvard on the other side of the country, he seems to have made a new and beautiful friend named Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Elle also has a new and beautiful friend named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Plus, there's Elle's ever troublesome friendship with Lee, who has gotten over her dating his brother, but now has to deal with the fact that she might abandon their plans to go to Berkeley together to follow Noah to Harvard. (Cue Elle Woods: "What, like it's hard?")

It all makes for a truly complicated senior year.