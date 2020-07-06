Teddi Mellencamp's 5-Month-Old Daughter to Undergo Neurosurgery

Teddi Mellencamp revealed her daughter Dove has Lambdoid Craniosynostosis, a rare condition that requires neurological surgery.
In a lengthy message posted to Instagram, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that the 5-month-old was born with what she described as a "very rare type of non-syndromic craniosynostosis [which] occurs when one of the lambdoid sutures at the back of the head fuses before birth."
According to the Mayo Clinic, this can give a newborn's head a "misshapen appearance."
"Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping. Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis," Teddi wrote of Dove's health battle. "The recovery is about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home with a very high success rate. So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok."
The reality star added that she and her family are "so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her" throughout this journey.
Since Dove's birth in February, the mom has shared numerous photos of their new life as a family of six, but never mentioned what was going on behind closed doors. She explained she was "torn as to whether I should share this information," but has decided to open up. "As someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all," she stated.
With the surgery looming in the near future, Teddi shared, "Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the 'public eye,' isn't easy; and going into July it's at an all-time high."
Nonetheless, the star asks for people to send positive thoughts their way as Dove prepares for her surgery.
Lisa Rinna and more stars sent their love to Dove in the comments, as they did when Teddi announced her arrival in February.
At the time of Dove's birth, the Real Housewives community were closely following each update from the Mellencamp-Arroyave family. On the day Dove was delivered, Teddi's husband Edwin Arroyave said on his Instagram Story that Teddi "was a champ in the delivery room," telling his followers that both mom and baby were "as healthy as can be."