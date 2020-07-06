Amanda Kloots Shares Moving Message About Looking for "the Silver Linings" After Nick Cordero's Death

Following the loss of her husband, Amanda Kloots is reflecting on the silver linings.
On Sunday, the professional dancer and trainer shared devastating news: after contracting coronavirus and a months-long hospital battle, her husband, Tony nominee Nick Cordero, had died.
"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote publicly on Instagram. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."
She continued, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."
The next day, as the tragic announcement continued to spread, Kloots reflected on the support she's received over the past 95 days and how to cope in times of trauma.
"How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family," she wrote on Monday.
"I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings," Kloots explained. "I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I'm even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same."
Kloots shared the video her sister made, which she said "captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us." The footage featured touching photos and videos of everyday moments captured in their family since Cordero was hospitalized in late March, including of their 1-year-old son.
The famous mom concluded, "In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another."
As for Kloots, she encouraged fans to continue the tradition of singing and dancing to his song, "Live Your Life," for the final day on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.
"3 p.m. PST will forever remind me of Nick now," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Join me today on live to sing for Nick one last time."