Brie & Nikki Bella Go Completely Nude for Stunning Joint Maternity Shoot

Bare baby bumps.

Today, Brie Bella celebrated 37 weeks pregnant by taking to Instagram and sharing a very special picture of herself and twin Nikki Bella. In a black-and-white photo, the Total Bellas stars cradle their growing bellies while completely nude.

"This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing," Brie penned.

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki is pregnant too.

"As twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we'd be different. It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become...from cravings to symptoms," she continued. "We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I'll remember forever."

Of course, not only is Brie eager to meet her own little one, she's also excited to welcome her new nephew into the world. During the season 5 finale of Total Bellas, Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev learned they are having a baby boy.

Brie and Bryan have chosen to keep their unborn second child's sex a surprise until the birth.

Amanda Kloots Reflects on Silver Linings After Nick Cordero's Death

August Alsina Speaks Out After Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Relationship

Gigi Hadid Claps Back at Claim She's "Disguising" Her Pregnancy

"Can't wait to meet her little boy and I can't wait to see what I'll be having. This pregnancy started as a surprise and I'm happy to end it as one," the soon-to-be mother of two concluded.

Following Brie's post, Nikki also took to the picture sharing site and expressed a similar sentiment about their twin pregnancies.

"Pregnancy has been an incredible journey so far, even through some of the toughest times we have faced in this world so far and through some of the most beautiful life changing times as well," Nikki relayed. "I have embraced the changes of the human body, even though that can be tough at times. I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own. I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide."

She added, "And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can't wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks."

As this is Brie's second pregnancy, she is a pro at giving glowing updates on Instagram. For Brie's stunning pregnancy pics, scroll through the images below!

Instagram/Brie Bella
8 Months

"How sweet to be super pregnant with this one #8months," Brie wrote alongside this image with Nikki.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Baby Shower Brie

"Baby Shower Vibes #34weeks," she shared.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Family Babymoon

"Nothing is better than a mountain escape!!" Brie exclaimed.

Instagram
30 Weeks!

"30 weeks," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Growing So Quickly

"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," the Total Bellas star relayed.

Instagram
Pregnancy Fashion

"Nothing beats a brand that doesn't sacrifice style for maternity. Obsessed with @legoeheritage maternity line because I feel like my baby bump doesn't get in the way of fashion," she shared.

Instagram
Bare Bump: Round Two

"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"

Instagram
Gorgeous Mama

"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.

Instagram
26 Weeks!

"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."

Instagram
Birdiebee Babe

"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.

Instagram
Boy or Girl?

"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"

Instagram
Pretty in Orange

Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!

Instagram
No Missed Workouts

Brie getting some exercise in!

Instagram
Pool Life

Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.

Instagram
22 Weeks!

Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.

Instagram
All Together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram
Wedding Guest Fun

Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Instagram
Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.

Instagram
Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Lunch Date

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.

Instagram
Craving Apples

"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "

Instagram
Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"

Instagram
Family Dinner

"Dinner with Dad!!"

Instagram
Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel"

For more photos of Brie, click here. You can also find Nikki's equally gorgeous pregnancy pics here.

Also, don't forget to catch up on Total Bellas here.

Congratulations again to both Bella twins!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9e|6p, only on E!

