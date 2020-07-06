Cameron Boyce's Family and Friends Honor Disney Channel Star 1 Year After His Death

Gone but certainly not forgotten.
It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Cameron Boyce passed away at 20 years old. But on the anniversary of his death, the Disney Channel star is being honored by his family, friends and co-stars on social media.
On Monday morning, Victor Boyce shared a throwback photo with his son on a trampoline.
"His memory is a blessing," he shared on Instagram with the heart emoji.
As for Cameron's close friends, they also couldn't help but look back on some of their favorite memories with the talented actor.
Skai Jackson shared a video of her close friend dancing and lip syncing to a retro hit. "1 year without you Cameron. I miss you so much, I think about you always," she wrote to her followers. Holly Robinson Peete added, "Wow. 1 year ago. #CameronBoyce is so missed. Prayers up to his family and friends."
Last June, Cameron's family confirmed the actor's passing in a statement to E! News.
"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," the family shared. "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."
The statement continued, "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."
Cameron made his feature film debut in 2008's Grown Ups starring Adam Sandler. Fans will also remember his roles in Disney's Channel's Descendants and Jessie.
"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," Disney Channel said in a statement after his passing. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."