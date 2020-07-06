Stargirl Renewed for Season 2 With The CW Becoming "Exclusive In-Season" Home

Stargirl will continue her fight against crime in Blue Valley, Nebraska for another season. The CW has officially renewed DC's Stargirl for a second season and the network will become the "exclusive in-season" home of the superhero series. DC's Stargirl originally premiered on DC Universe streaming platform before airing on The CW.
Next season, Stargirl will air on CW proper and then stream on the network's free ad-supported streaming platforms.
Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl, a high schooler who inspires a group of younger heroes to stop villains of the past, forming the Justice Society of America. Geoff Johns executive produces and serves as co-showrunner with Melissa Carter. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman are also executive producers.
Johns created the character in 1999 and used his late sister as inspiration. Bassinger said she spoke at length with Johns about playing a character he created in memory of his sister.
"He told me about [Courtney], he told me about her essence…I remember him saying he wanted, because she wasn't able to continually put her light, he wanted to make this legacy so her light could shine on. And it's truly just an honor that he trusts me to do that. And he's been so complimentary, so any pressures I feel towards that, he eases them—truly," Bassinger said.
Courtney Whitmore made her first appearance in the comic series Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E., which the show is based on. In addition to Bassinger, the series stars Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.
"From the very beginning, [Johns] said he wanted to create a show that brought people together. A show that you can sit down and watch with your whole family. A show that your grandma can enjoy, a show that your kids can enjoy," Bassinger told E! News. "And clearly right now at the time where social distancing is so important, so even if it's virtually, I still hope that like it can bring people together."
No premiere date for the new season was announced. Stargirl currently airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.