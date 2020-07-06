Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Candid Conversation About Racial Injustice

As Harry pointed out, "For the first time ever, thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement, it doesn't have a single address, it doesn't have a single leader—it is a movement that has swept across the world that finally everybody who knows and recognizes the wrong in this for years and years, decades, hundreds of years gone by—that this is the moment when people are starting to be listened to."

Markle also summarized the human right at the heart of this movement. "We have to in this moment in time say, 'We're going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now' because it's only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place, as you're pointing out, where high tide raises all ships," she said. "Equality does not put anyone on the back foot. It puts us all on the same footing, which is a fundamental human right and that's what we're talking about here."

As the conversation concluded, Markle told the group, "Growing pains are painful. This process is painful and it has been for a long time, but through that immense pain, what we can have tremendous faith in is knowing that there will be growth and that's what we're seeing happen every single day as all of you are out there campaigning, fighting the right fight, being on the right side of history and ensuring that we can get closer to seeing this truly as our past and not something that we have to revisit again and again and again."

She then expressed their gratitude. "We thank you and commend you for your efforts on that," she said. "It is inspiring for both of us to watch and to bear witness to and why we of course made the time and find it a huge honor to be able to have this time with all of your to have this time today."

In a light-hearted moment, she also laughed at her husband's quip that he's "aging" at 35 years old. "That's not aging!" she said with a smile.