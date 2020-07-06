Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Debuts New Girlfriend After Alleged Cheating Scandal

Mark Cuevas appears to have a new girlfriend.
The Love Is Blind star, who recently made headlines over an alleged cheating scandal, is moving on with someone new. Mark took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a photo of himself getting cozy with a blonde woman, writing, "Thankful." While Mark was willing to share the photo, it doesn't seem like he's going to reveal that name of his new leading lady, considering he tagged her as "nope" in the picture.
Earlier this year, Netflix premiered their hit reality show, Love Is Blind, during which viewers saw Mark get engaged to Jessica Batten. However, the couple ended up calling it quits at the altar due to their 10-year age difference. Just days ago, Jessica debuted her new relationship on social media, introducing her followers with her new beau, Dr. Benjamin McGrath.
"Happy Fourth! Freedom isn't free. I'm thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness," Jessica wrote alongside photos with her new man. "I hope you all do the same!!!"
"For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again," Jessica added. "Can't wait to share some of our adventures..."
Following his relationship with Jessica, Mark spent time with fellow Love Is Blind star Lauren "LC" Chamblin. However, LC recently revealed that she had ended their relationship after learning via Reddit that he was dating someone else.
"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News in June. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."
While Mark also told E! News, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."