Dead to Me Ending With Season 3 on Netflix

Dead to Me will be back for a final chapter.

Netflix announced the Emmy-nominated series will return for a third and final season and the streamer has made a new pact with series creator Liz Feldman. The deal with Feldman is for a multi-year partnership for original series and other projects.

Dead To Me, which dropped its second season in May 2020, stars Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

"From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human," Feldman said in a statement.