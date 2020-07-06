Read Jessica Simpson's Heartfelt Message to "Soulmate" Eric Johnson on Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

That's right, it's been six years since the "Come on Over" singer and the former NFL star tied the knot in a lavish $1.4 million wedding celebration. Simpson and Johnson—who are parents to kids Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1—said "I do" in front of loved ones in July 2014 in a romantic ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch Saturday in Montecito, Calif. The couple's eldest kids, Maxwell and Ace, were present at the nuptials.

On Sunday night, July 5, Simpson took to social media to pay tribute to her husband on their special day.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she wrote. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."