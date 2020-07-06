Machine Gun Kelly Mourns the Death of His Dad in Moving Tribute

Machine Gun Kelly is in mourning.
On Sunday, the rapper took to social media to share the sad news of his father's death.
"I had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today...that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it's close to my fans...but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life," he wrote on Instagram.
"I'm setting my phone down. love you. thank you guys for everything."
On his Instagram story, Kelly noted he had left the hospital at 4:44 p.m. the last time he saw his father, though he did not confirm the day. He also said they last sang Neil Young's "Old Man" together.
The 30-year-old star did not disclose the cause of his dad's passing nor any further details on his health.
The post was met with an outpouring of condolences from fans and friends, including Travis Barker, who commented, "Send all the love in the world to you right now brother."
Hailee Steinfeld reiterated, "Sending you all the love in the world."
The news of his father's passing comes along with breaking news of Broadway star Nick Cordero's death after a months-long hospital battle with coronavirus.
His wife Amanda Kloots confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."