Sara Bareilles and Waitress Cast Remember "Kind and Gentle" Nick Cordero After His Death

Sara Bareilles is paying tribute to "talented and humble" Nick Cordero following his death on Sunday.
The Broadway star and Tony Award nominee, who had been in a health battle amid his recovery from Coronavirus, passed away over the weekend, his wife Amanda Kloots confirmed.
"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 5. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician."
Cordero, who passed away at the age of 41, is survived by Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.
"He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," Kloots wrote in her message to followers.
After hearing the heartbreaking news, Cordero's fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to mourn his death. Cordero, who starred in the beloved musical Waitress in 2016, also received many touching tributes from his Broadway family.
"He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh," Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for Waitress, wrote on Instagram late Sunday. "Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you. ❤️#sugarbutterfamily"
Sara also took to her Instagram Story to write that she's "broken hearted" and sending love to Cordero's family.
Jenna Ushkowitz, who starred as Dawn in Waitress in 2016, took to Twitter to write that she's "devastated." She also responded to a post about Cordero's death, writing, "I just doesn't understand why we are still having to yell at others to wear a goddamn mask. We are mourning a friend and a light in this world who shouldn't be lost to this virus and didn't deserve this. What can you do? WEAR A MASK. HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR OTHERS AND YOURSELF."
Kimiko Glenn, who originally starred as Dawn in Waitress, also took to social media to pay tribute to her former co-star.
"I am so lucky to have known you. I remember how much your spontaneous energy made me laugh, how the day Prince died you came into our dressing room in silence and I felt your big beautiful heart breaking. Now my heart breaks for you and your family," Glenn wrote. "Nick passed this morning after a long fight with coronavirus. He was 41, and had no pre-existing conditions. He was young, strong and healthy."
"As the world gets tired of mask-wearing and social distancing measures, I urge you to remember his story. He spent a month and a half in a coma, lost his leg due to clotting, and was too weak to talk for 95 days. He was the last person I would expect to suffer in such a way," she continued. "He was a gentle giant and an absolute legend. Please send all your strength to his family, his incredible wife @amandakloots & their 1-year old boy, Elvis. His spirit will live on through you, little man. Rest In Peace, Nick. You will always be remembered."
Cordero's fellow Waitress co-star, Drew Gehling, who starred as Dr. Pomatter in the musical, sharing a touching message on Instagram.
"Nick made work fun every day. I wrote an email to @amandakloots the day he was admitted to the hospital while it was pouring rain. I'll never forget it. I wrote the last line and looked up to see a giant rainbow above the Hudson," Gehling wrote. "I'll miss you always my friend. I'm lucky to have known you. I'm certainly better for it. Your son Elvis has a world of people with stories to tell and I can't wait to pass on a few."