Nick Cordero Dead at 41 After Coronavirus Battle: Zach Braff and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Nick Cordero.

On Sunday, July 5, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed that the Broadway star had passed away after spending 95 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 and other subsequent health issues. He was 41 and leaves behind a 1-year-old son, Elvis.

After first testing positive for coronavirus in March, Kloots began documenting her husband's recovery on Instagram. Her heartfelt candor captivated hundreds of thousands as she shared both the brightest and darkest moments from her family's journey day after day.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots announced in part on Instagram. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Following the news, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media and paid tribute to Cordero's legacy.

Zach Braff, a close family-friend of Cordero and Kloots, wrote on Instagram, "...I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."