J.K. Rowling Receives Backlash After New Comments About the Transgender Community

J.K Rowling is once again speaking out about the transgender community.

On Sunday, July 5, the Harry Potter author took to Twitter to share her opinions on how "we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people." The 54-year-old writer's series of tweets ignited when someone suggested that she had "liked" a tweet that claimed people on "mental health medication" were "lazy."

"I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I've ignored death and rape threats. I'm not going to ignore this," Rowling responded to the claim.

"When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line," she continued. "I've written and spoken about my own mental health challenges, which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay 'TERF Wars.' I've taken antidepressants in the past and they helped me."