Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Fourth of July at Tristan Thompson's House

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Fourth of July with her nearest and dearest, which included Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian. Additionally, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble also joined in on the fun on Saturday, according to TMZ.
Per a source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars enjoyed the national holiday at Tristan's home Los Angeles. It's unclear what the Fourth of July celebration entailed, but if there's one thing we know about the famous family, it's that they always have a good time together.
The news of Khloe and Tristan's weekend hangout comes only a few days after rumors swirled online that the exes were dating again. What's more? The rumors floating around also suggested the two were engaged.
After catching wind of what was being said, the Good American founder spoke out on Twitter.
"Wait... what? lol," Khloe captioned her post earlier this week, seemingly addressing the rumors. "I just came online and I'm even confused lol."
She added, "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."
A separate source told E! News, that they are not engaged but have enjoyed each other's company during quarantine together.
"Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes," the insider said. "Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful."
"Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change," the insider continued. "She isn't getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True
The duo, who shares two-year-old daughter True Thompson, fueled romance rumors during the reality TV star's 36th birthday party.
Not only did the NBA star attend Khloe's birthday party, he shared a heartwarming message about her on Instagram.
"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," he captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday."
Along with that special tribute, the fashion mogul was seen wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger—which only added more fuel to the fire.
The source told E! News that while engagement rumors couldn't be more false, the two are "happily co-parenting" their daughter.