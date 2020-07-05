Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Fourth of July at Tristan Thompson's House

Related : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Status

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Fourth of July with her nearest and dearest, which included Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian. Additionally, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble also joined in on the fun on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Per a source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars enjoyed the national holiday at Tristan's home Los Angeles. It's unclear what the Fourth of July celebration entailed, but if there's one thing we know about the famous family, it's that they always have a good time together.

The news of Khloe and Tristan's weekend hangout comes only a few days after rumors swirled online that the exes were dating again. What's more? The rumors floating around also suggested the two were engaged.

After catching wind of what was being said, the Good American founder spoke out on Twitter.

"Wait... what? lol," Khloe captioned her post earlier this week, seemingly addressing the rumors. "I just came online and I'm even confused lol."