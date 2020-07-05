Racial JusticeGHISLAINE MAXWELLRoyalsWhere are they now?

Dr. Phil Has the Sweetest Reaction to Son Jordan McGraw's Engagement to Morgan Stewart

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw celebrated their engagement on Saturday, and there was one family member who was "thrilled" over the news.
Morgan Stewart, engagementInstagram

Red, white and bl...ing!

On Fourth of July, sparks were flying high for E!'s very own, Morgan Stewart. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host showed off a shiny diamond ring on that finger on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after, E! News confirmed that she and Jordan McGraw got engaged after dating for nearly seven months.

"Fireworks," Morgan captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo that put her breathtaking jewelry piece on full display. "Plenty to smile about...," Jordan wrote on his social media page.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and her fiancé were soon flooded with heartwarming and sweet messages about their engagement. In fact, Dr. Phil (Jordan's dad) couldn't help but share a few kinds words to his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

"Morgan Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan," the talk show host expressed. "So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!"

Additionally, Dr. Phil commented on his son's Instagram post over the news. "Jordan so happy and proud for you and so thrilled that Morgan is going to be part of the family! Good job on that ring!!"

The talk show host wasn't the only one to react to Morgan's post. Her E! family replied to the engagement news, including Nina Parker, Hunter March and Jason Kennedy.

"That ring finger looking extra heavy these days. Congrats you two," Hunter shared. Jason chimed in, "Can I interview your ring for my next @eintheroom? Congrats pal."

Nina commented with several smiling face with three heart emoji's. Justin Sylvester replied to Jordan's post with three fire emojis.

Back in March, Morgan revealed that she and Jordan had been dating for about three months. However, she noted that this wasn't the first time they had off-the-charts chemistry.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me," Stewart shared during an Instagram Live on Nightly Pop. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

Morgan explained that Jordan was "persistent," which led to them rekindling their romance. Now, as the saying goes, the rest is history!

