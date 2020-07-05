Ariel Winter Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair and Channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen

Related : Ariel Winter's Exclusive Diet, Hair & Blowout Secrets

Ariel Winter is channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryen.

On Saturday, the Modern Family actress debuted a dramatic new lewk to her 4.4 million Instagram followers. The 22-year-old star said goodbye to her fiery red hair and showed off her platinum blonde hair color.

Her new 'do, which she styled with soft waves, made her look like Khaleesi. Ariel's Instagram caption was also a reference to her last name and Game of Thrones.

"Winter Is Coming," she wrote, alongside a collage of photos that displayed her major makeover. From her tags, it appears Tim Dueñas and Tabitha Dueñas are the masterminds behind her blonde hairstyle.

As previously mentioned, the Modern Family actress' latest transformation comes less than five months after she debuted her blazing red locks. When the hit ABC series wrapped up in February, Ariel teased that she was ready to be a redhead again.

Now, it looks like this summer is all about being a blonde bombshell!