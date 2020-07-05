How Bachelor Nation's Cutest Couples Are Celebrating Fourth of July Weekend

Cheers to summer nights and the summer of love!
While this year's Fourth of July celebrations look a bit different partly because of the Coronavirus pandemic, many couples from Bachelor Nation still found safe and creative ways to celebrate with the ones they admire most.
For starters, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan decided to spend Saturday by the pool as they posed in red, white and blue swimsuits.
"Happy birthday America!" the Chicago attorney shared on Instagram. Peter added, "Happy 4th!" And yes, Peter's mom Barb couldn't help but comment and write, "Beautiful couple."
Other reality stars took the patriotic holiday to celebrate their family that wouldn't be possible without the ABC reality series.
"Happy 4th of July! Very thankful for my freedom. Also thankful for my beautiful girls—the two most special people in my life and it's not even close," Sean Lowe wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of his wife Catherine Lowe.
Carly Waddell added, "Happy 4th! (Evan says if you want some shorts like his, he is taking orders now)." Forget about the shorts, what about the fanny pack?!
And although the Fourth of July deserves plenty of celebrating, we can't forget about our favorite Canadian members of Bachelor Nation.
Earlier this week, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt celebrated Canada Day with a trip near the site they got engaged to.
"Happy Canada Day my friends. The German gal and Korean pup are happy and here to stay (we can see the spot we got engaged from here, pretty cool)," he wrote online. Astrid added, "Hope everyone is having a great day & staying safe. Ace and I tried poutine for the first time today (really only I did). Now we're out on the boat waiting for some fireworks. Tomorrow we'll rest so we're ready for July 4th since we get to celebrate both."
And perhaps the celebrations are only beginning.
The Bachelor: Greatest of all Time returns Monday to ABC where viewers will enjoy a three-hour special looking back on Trista Sutter's season.
Here's to red, white and love!