Sophie Turner Cradles Her Baby Bump on Stroll With Joe Jonas

As for married life while social distancing, he told Andy Cohen in early April, "I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people."

He noted, "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time."

And, while they haven't commented on their baby news, Turner told Conan O'Brien in April that she was "kind of loving" quarantine.

"I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," she told him. "I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."