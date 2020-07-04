NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson is sitting out the Brickyard 400 race this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement released by NASCAR, Johnson is missing Sunday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway because of the diagnosis. "My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates," the 44-year-old said in a team release. "I've never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it's going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I'm supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I'm going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention."

Jimmie was tested for the virus after his wife Chandra received a positive diagnosis, according to a NASCAR report. She reportedly experienced allergy-like symptoms, while her husband is asymptomatic.