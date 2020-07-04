Amanda Kloots Addresses "Negativity" on Her Instagram Amid Nick Cordero's COVID Recovery

Amanda Kloots has a PSA for those questioning her priorities.

This Friday marked the 91st day that her husband Nick Cordero has been in the hospital since contracting coronavirus. In that time his wife Amanda has been juggling various responsibilities in addition to being a mother to their 1-year-old son Elvis Cordero.

However, it seems that some on Instagram are questioning Kloots' ability to balance her work and personal life. On her Instagram Story, Amanda didn't call out any individuals, but she stated that she wanted to "address negativity," something she "rarely" does.

"I'm going to say something today. A little PSA: My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does," she explained of her continued work. "But, if he does make it, I don't know when he'll be able to work again."