Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is just as confused as everyone else about those recent Tristan Thompson engagement rumors.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares daughter True Thompson with her ex-beau, appears to be speaking out about the relationship speculation. Taking to social media late Thursday night, Khloe tweeted, "Wait... what? lol."
"I just came online and I'm even confused lol," the 36-year-old star continued, seemingly addressing the romance rumors. "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."
The Good American co-founder also added, "Quarantine has us all going [face with tongue out emojis]."
On Friday morning, Khloe returned to social media to tell her followers, "Great morning!!!! Start your day with a grateful mindset and everything else will fall into place!! Bless you."
Speculation surrounding Khloe and Tristan's relationship status went into overdrive following the E! star's recent birthday bash, which the basketball star attended.
After the celebration, Khloe posted a series of photos online, including one that shows her wearing a giant diamond ring. The bling only added more fuel to the engagement rumors.
Amid the speculation, a source told E! News that while things are "going very well" between Khloe and Tristan, they are not engaged.
"Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes," the insider explained. "Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful."
"Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change," the source continued. "She isn't getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True."
Another source also added that Khloe and Tristan are "happily co-parenting" and loving every moment with their daughter.