Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is just as confused as everyone else about those recent Tristan Thompson engagement rumors.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares daughter True Thompson with her ex-beau, appears to be speaking out about the relationship speculation. Taking to social media late Thursday night, Khloe tweeted, "Wait... what? lol."

"I just came online and I'm even confused lol," the 36-year-old star continued, seemingly addressing the romance rumors. "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf lol people just be talking."

The Good American co-founder also added, "Quarantine has us all going [face with tongue out emojis]."

On Friday morning, Khloe returned to social media to tell her followers, "Great morning!!!! Start your day with a grateful mindset and everything else will fall into place!! Bless you."

Speculation surrounding Khloe and Tristan's relationship status went into overdrive following the E! star's recent birthday bash, which the basketball star attended.