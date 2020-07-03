Jay Cutler Shows Ex Kristin Cavallari Major Support 2 Months After Their Split

Related : Jay Cutler Gives Ex Kristin Cavallari a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out

Who says you can't be friends with your ex?

Yesterday, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler uploaded a sweet Instagram Story featuring Kristin Cavallari's upcoming cookbook, True Comfort, proving that the two are remaining supportive of one another even while apart.

"Taste tested and approved," he captioned the screenshot from Cavallari's Instagram Story promoting the book, which is full of 100 gluten and refined sugar-free recipes and is set to come out on September 29.

The sweet gesture comes just over two months after the duo's shocking announcement in late April that they were getting divorced.

While at first the couple's split was reportedly rocky—Cavallari was said to be "blindsided" by the divorce and they initially butted heads over their living arrangements—the two have now been working together for a more amicable split, such as coming to a temporary child support agreement for their three kids, Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.