Canadian Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found Safe

Dan O'Toole's 1-month-old daughter has been found.
The Canadian Sports Centre host took to social media to update his followers on his baby girl Oakland, hours after sharing that she was missing.
"UPDATE: My baby Oakland has been confirmed to be safe. I have still not seen her or held her," O'Toole wrote alongside a photo of his daughter. "To those that decided to bash me during this ordeal, tell me this: have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again? We are still broken. We may never be fixed again."
E! News has confirmed With Peterborough Police that O'Toole's daughter has been found and that she was located with her mother. Officers were said to be with child and mother on Thursday night. There is no investigation and the case is closed.
Earlier in the day on Thursday, O'Toole, who is a father-of-three, had taken to social media to share that his daughter was missing in a heartbreaking post.
"My baby Oakland. I'm praying that whoever has you, is holding you. That whoever has taken you from me, is protecting you. That however has you, lets you come back into my arms," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "I love you Oakland. I can't wait to one day hold you again. My heart is broken. I am broken."
O'Toole continued his message, "To be clear, Oakland is alive, we think. But we don't know. I have a one month old child, and I don't know where she is."
At the time, the sportscaster noted that his "amazing" ex-wife Corrie O'Toole had "NOTHING to do with this" and requested that people "leave her alone."
O'Toole shared the news of his daughter's birth in May, writing on Instagram, "When you self isolate long enough, you get one of these as a door prize!! Meet Oakland Eleanor Sandra Newman-O'Toole. My brand new lil girl who has a million names, and all of my heart. In case it was ever in doubt, now officially NEVER forgetting 2020."