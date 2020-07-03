Canadian Sportscaster Dan O'Toole Confirms 1-Month-Old Daughter Has Been Found Safe

Dan O'Toole's 1-month-old daughter has been found.

The Canadian Sports Centre host took to social media to update his followers on his baby girl Oakland, hours after sharing that she was missing.

"UPDATE: My baby Oakland has been confirmed to be safe. I have still not seen her or held her," O'Toole wrote alongside a photo of his daughter. "To those that decided to bash me during this ordeal, tell me this: have you ever looked in the eyes of your kids, and not been able to tell them where their sister is or when they will see her again? We are still broken. We may never be fixed again."

E! News has confirmed With Peterborough Police that O'Toole's daughter has been found and that she was located with her mother. Officers were said to be with child and mother on Thursday night. There is no investigation and the case is closed.