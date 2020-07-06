Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't you just love the summer holidays? We mean, the shopping holidays, of course. The Fourth of July brought us fireworks-worthy blowout sales, and now the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on its way!
Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:
When is the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The sale runs in two phases:
• All Nordstrom cardmembers can shop Early Access starting August 13. And depending on your Nordy Club status, you could be able to shop even earlier.
• The public sale begins online August 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT.
• The sale lasts through August 30.
• Enjoy FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS.
Wait, tell me more about this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access thing.
The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you shop. (Psst...check your Nordy Club status here.)
• Nordy Club Icons: August 4
• Nordy Club Ambassadors: August 7
• Nordy Club Influencers: August 10
• Nordy Club Insiders: August 13
Plus, use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. (Needless to say, we def recommend joining the Nordy Club before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale if you haven't already.)
Not a cardmember? Now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new Nordstrom credit cardmember and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $40 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
Will the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale be happening in stores?
Yes, you can shop the sale in open stores during normal business hours. You can also use Nordstrom's Contactless Curbside Pickup as fast and convenient way to get your Anniversary Sale finds!
What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Really, what won't? We know Madewell, Topshop and Vince are all a go for this year's sale, and last year's sale featured amazing deals on hundreds of brands like Tory Burch, J.Crew, Rebecca Minkoff, Michael Kors, you name it. One of the many great things about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is even new arrivals are marked down. So you can grab fab summer finds, score sustainable styles, stock up on work-from-home and home-workout staples, or discover new fall trends.
When can I preview Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview starts July 24. Make sure to save your favorites to your Wish List so you can check out faster when it's time to shop.
