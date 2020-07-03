The MixtapE! Presents the Best Songs of Summer Ever

Summertime, and the living's...well, not entirely easy.

As the world continues to grapple with so much sustained heaviness and many of us are still being asked to stay indoors in the interest of public health, this is a summer season that looks and feels like none other. For music fans, that means no live music and a spotty release schedule, with concerts going virtual and some artists pushing their new material off the calendar in hopes of waiting this thing out.

And the song of summer? That's anyone's guess as listening habits have shifted entirely.

While it remains to be seen which track will come to represent this bizarre point in history when we're looking back on it, years from now, we can turn to the songs of summers past to help us get into the spirit of the season—even if just for a few fleeting moments of musical bliss.