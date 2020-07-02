Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel and Opens Up About Social Anxiety

Brie Larson has launched a YouTube channel!

To the delight of fans around the world, the Oscar winner and Marvel star dropped her first video on Thursday, entitled, "So, I made a decision..." In the video, Larson is joined by fellow YouTube stars and content creators, as well as her mom and grandma, who give her advice on starting her channel.

"Hi, I'm Brie Larson...oh God," the actress says in the video's opening message, before hilariously starting over. "Hi, I'm Brie Larson, I'm an actor, you might know me from Captain Marvel, or maybe you me from nothing. Maybe you just randomly, from the algorithm clicked on this. But regardless, hello! I'm starting a YouTube channel."

Explaining why she decided to start her channel, Larson shared, "YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it's been like, how to use my printer, or it's been watching like, how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter."