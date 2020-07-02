Nick Cordero's Wife Says He'll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant During Coronavirus Recovery

Amanda Kloots can't stop and won't stop fighting for her husband Nick Cordero.

As the Broadway star remains hospitalized in Los Angeles for the third month, Nick's wife is speaking out and sharing an update on his recovery from Coronavirus.

In a new interview on Thursday's CBS This Morning, Amanda revealed what the future may hold.

"In a perfect world—because we are hoping for a perfect world—our ultimate, ultimate goal would be to get him to be a candidate for a double lung transplant," she told Gayle King. "We think that that is most likely the possibility, 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. That is a long road away."

Amanda continued, "He is doing okay. He's stable. Nick's body is extremely weak, muscles have atrophied so he can't move his body yet. He can still open his eyes. And when he is alert and awake, he'll answer commands by looking up or down, yes-or-no questions. When I'm asking him, he will even try to smile or move. The nurses have said that he answers my questions the best."