Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Response To Claim She Dates Men Who Could Be Her "Children"

Kate Beckinsale's preferences are none of your business.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old Brit took to Instagram to share a goofy video, which featured her on the floor decked out in googly eyes alongside her cat. "Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes," she wrote, "and mostly it's the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee'd all over the ladies loo seat."

However, it seemed like her followers were more interested in her personal life than her PSA to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?" one user wrote, seemingly referencing her previous romances with Pete Davidson, 26, and Goody Grace, 23.

As it turns out, mom to 21-year-old Lily Sheen is rolling her eyes at any criticism. As she wrote back, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you."

The questionable comments didn't end there, though.