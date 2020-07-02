Watch the Shocking Trailer for Season 2 of Oxygen's License to Kill With Terry Dubrow

Related : Dr. Nassif Blames Dr. Dubrow for "Flying Squirrel" Face Lift

This is botched on a whole new level.

Oxygen just released the gruesome new trailer for season two of License to Kill, hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow. Each episode follows the horrific story of a doctor or medical professional whose malpractice harms, and in some cases even kills, their patients.

"Doctors and nurses take an oath to first do no harm. But this new chilling season of License to Kill proves that some medical professionals intentionally cause harm," the Botched doc says in the trailer.

"It was a ghastly shop of horrors," one man says in the video as another woman recounts, "Blood is pouring down my legs."