Watch the Shocking Trailer for Season 2 of Oxygen's License to Kill With Terry Dubrow

This is botched on a whole new level.
Oxygen just released the gruesome new trailer for season two of License to Kill, hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow. Each episode follows the horrific story of a doctor or medical professional whose malpractice harms, and in some cases even kills, their patients.
"Doctors and nurses take an oath to first do no harm. But this new chilling season of License to Kill proves that some medical professionals intentionally cause harm," the Botched doc says in the trailer.
"It was a ghastly shop of horrors," one man says in the video as another woman recounts, "Blood is pouring down my legs."
"She was killing these people's children to make a dollar," another interviewee claims.
"There is nothing more terrifying than a deranged mind with a license to kill," Dubrow concludes.
Cases to be covered in season two of License to Kill include a Las Vegas man who posed as a natural doctor to perform invasive medical procedures in highly unsanitary conditions, a doctor who over-prescribed opioids to young men, a cosmetic surgeon who preyed on a disenfranchised community, a pharmacist who diluted his cancer patient's chemotherapy treatments and a pain management specialist who aided in the opioid addiction of an entire town.
Get Dr. Dubrow's expert opinion and hear from victims and their friends and families as they recount their horrible stories and seek justice for the victims that were harmed or put in jeopardy.
License to Kill premieres Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family)