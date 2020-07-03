Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela Says She Has Mixed Emotions About Returning to Ethiopia

It's the moment Ariela has been planning for on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she's about to be reunited with Biniyam and start her new life in Ethiopia with her beau.
"I was excited, but after this trip my excitement is slowly dissipating," Ariela tells cameras after she and her mother arrive in the country from America.
Say what?
Ariela, 28, is a recent divorcee who had no plans to fall in love again this quickly. On a trip around the world, she met Biniyam in Ethiopia and stayed with him for a couple of months. Before returning home, she discovered she was pregnant. So, she decided to move back to Ethiopia so Biniyam could be present at the birth of their child.
"I'm feeling a lot of mixed emotions. Biniyam and I are starting all over and I'm having the baby in less than 3 months, so there's really not a lot of time to get to know each other again. And I'm not really sure how to handle it," Ariela says in a confessional in the exclusive clip above.
This is the second American woman Biniyam has met and had a baby with. His ex took his son back to America.
"When I see Ari pushing her cart with her pregnant belly, I felt so happy," he says in the clip above. "I'm so happy. She's here for me because she loves me."
See their reunion in the exclusive preview.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.