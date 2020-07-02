Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Connection With Sexual Abuse Investigation

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal authorities.

NBC News, citing senior law enforcement officials, reports that Maxwell was taken into custody on Thursday morning in Bedford, New Hampshire and is expected to be charged with "allegedly conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors." Maxwell has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Maxwell, the 58-year-old daughter of the late British media proprietor Robert Maxwell, has made headlines for her alleged involvement in Epstein's sexual abuse case. Epstein, an accused sex trafficker, died by suicide in his New York City jail cell in Aug. 2019. Epstein, a U.S. multimillionaire financier, was arrested in July 2019. He had been awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his death.