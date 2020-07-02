PrideRacial JusticeYouTube Feuds
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Meet Vanessa, the Woman Colt's Been Lying About

Exclusive: Colt is keeping a secret from his new girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.
Turns out Jess wasn't the only secret Colt has been keeping on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.

Colt was keeping his relationship with Jess, another Brazilian woman, secret from his mom after his marriage to Larissa, his OG Brazilian love, crashed and burned and created quite a bit of drama. But now that cat's out of the bag and Colt is preparing to go to Brazil with Debbie to visit Jess and her family. However, that's where his other secret comes in: Vanessa.

Vanessa is watching Colt and Debbie's cats. But who's Vanessa? A friend he met during the last few months of his marriage to Larissa. "We started talking online and eventually we decided to meet at the casino and we just kind of hit it off," Colt says in the exclusive clip. 

"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is and she's so jealous of her," Colt says.

Because of that jealousy, Colt told Jess he wouldn't talk to Vanessa any longer.

"It feels wrong to lie to Jess," Colt says. "But Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."

But have Colt and Vanessa ever been more than just friends? Click play on the video above for more.

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? follows Colt and Larissa as they work to establish their new lives post-divorce. Larissa previously revealed plans to warn Jess about Colt.

Below, get a rundown of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five couples and their drama.

TLC
Paul and Karine

Paul finally got Karine a green card and they made the move from Brazil to the United States. Karine is willing to take the leap and leave home, but worries that Paul might not be able to find a good job and help provide for their baby Pierre.

TLC
Kalani and Asuelu

With two kids under two, life is crazy for this couple. As they struggle to get on the same page, Kalani's family worries that Asuelu isn't doing the best job of supporting her and their children. Aseulu's home-sickness leads Kalani and Asuelu to make plans to reconnect with some of Asuelu's family members, but things take a turn as more family issues bubble up.

TLC
Tania and Syngin

Fresh off their wedding, it's time for life changes. A move to a new state is put off after Tania is in a car accident, but they get out of her mom's shed and into a place of their own. Moving out means paying rent, and Tania's injury prevents her from working, so the pressure is all on Syngin to find a job.Back in South Africa, Syngin's brother is sick, so he returns home for a visit, and a reluctant Tania tags along. Disagreement after disagreement has Syngin questioning whether he should stay home.

TLC
Elizabeth and Andrei

After the birth of baby Eleanor, Elizabeth returns to work and Andrei adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad. Andrei decides it's time to return home to Moldova for a visit for a second wedding for his family to attend and Elizabeth's family is invited along. The family is taken by surprise, especially when they find out that Andrei expects Elizabeth's father to pay for the trip. Tensions rise, naturally, and Elizabeth's family uncovers a secret from Andrei's past that makes her reluctant to follow through with the ceremony.

TLC
Colt

Divorced from Larissa, Colt is back in the dating world and he's fallen for another Brazilian woman named Jess. He's been traveling to Chicago to spend more time with Jess and she invites him to Brazil to get to know her family. But Colt has been keeping the relationship a secret from mom Debbie and is worried how she'll take the news.

TLC
Larissa

Now divorced from Colt and split from Eric, Larissa is single and ready to enjoy life in America, including more cosmetic surgeries. But single life doesn't always agree with her...

TLC
Angela and Michael

They've been on Before the 90 Days and then 90 Day proper and here they are on Happily Ever After? now. Michael's K-1 visa was denied, so now Angela has to decide if she can abandon her dream of an American wedding and get hitched in Nigeria to try and get him to the States. Michael's family worries Angela isn't a suitable wife and Angela learns news about her fertility.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

