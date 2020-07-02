PrideRacial JusticeYouTube Feuds

Jay-Z's 2020 Made in America Festival Canceled Amid "Parallel Pandemics"

The annual Made in America festival will not be taking place this year amid coronavirus, systematic racism and police brutality.
Jay-Z, Made In America Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, another star-studded tradition has been put on pause. 

The annual Made in America festival, founded by Jay-Z in 2012 and typically held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has officially been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for 2021. 

The event, which has featured performances from Beyoncé, RihannaNicki MinajMariah Carey and many more stars over the years, announced the news on Wednesday, the first day of July. 

"2020 is a year like no other," a statement issued on Made in America's website and social media channels began. "We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021."

photos
How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

The statement noted, "We look forward to working alongside the Mayor's office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year."

As for current ticket holders, "Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for next year, and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available, via our website and social media."

The festival is not the only recurring music event to be affected by these current times. Despite initially being rescheduled from April to October, the 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were officially canceled last month out of concern over a "possible autumn resurgence" of COVID-19.

