Jay-Z's 2020 Made in America Festival Canceled Amid "Parallel Pandemics"

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, another star-studded tradition has been put on pause.

The annual Made in America festival, founded by Jay-Z in 2012 and typically held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend, has officially been canceled for this year and will be rescheduled for 2021.

The event, which has featured performances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and many more stars over the years, announced the news on Wednesday, the first day of July.

"2020 is a year like no other," a statement issued on Made in America's website and social media channels began. "We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021."