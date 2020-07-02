PrideRacial JusticeYouTube Feuds

Demi Lovato Mourns the Death of Her Grandfather Perry in Touching Tribute

Demi Lovato is mourning the loss of her beloved grandpa, Perry. Read her touching tribute following his death on Wednesday.
Demi Lovato's grandfather has passed away.

The "Anyone" singer took to social media to pay tribute to her beloved grandpa Perry following this death on Wednesday morning.

"Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning," Lovato told her fans on Instagram. "He's been sick for a couple years now so although I'm relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won't get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while. But that's the reality during this pandemic."

"This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher's I've ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God," the 27-year-old star's message continued. "I love you Grandpa. I'm sorry we didn't take more pictures together but I have so many memories to make me smile until we meet again someday. Rest easy. Love you."

Demi Lovato's Quotes on Sobriety and Mental Health

Along with a message to her grandpa, Lovato shared a series of photos of her late relative.

Related: Demi Lovato Is Dating "The Young & The Restless" Alum Max Ehrich

After sharing the tribute, Lovato received a number of supportive messages from friends, fans and loved ones.

The Grammy nominee's boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich, commented on the tribute post with prayer hands and a heart emoji. While Lovato's mom Dianna De La Garza commented, ""Our memories with him are better than pictures #RIP Chief."

Dianna also shared a tribute post of her own for her father on Instagram.

"Sure am gonna miss you, Chief. I'm broken-hearted but happy that you're no longer suffering here on earth," she wrote. "You were the best Daddy in the whole world. I'll love you forever."

