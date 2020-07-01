The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Describes “Awful” Few Months Post-Split From Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph's breakup from Colton Underwood definitely hasn't been easy.
The 25-year-old opened up about her recent split from the former Bachelor on Instagram, writing that in the two years since she appeared on the 23rd season of the ABC dating series, she's struggled to navigate living in the spotlight while also "trying to cling" to who she is.
"I used to think a platform would give me a voice, but in many ways a platform takes your voice," Cassie said in the caption of a photo of her on the beach. "For someone like me it's been paralyzing. I can overthink everything. It takes really thick skin to navigate constant drama, fake articles, nasty DMs & comments or rumors started by people who feel entitled to your personal life."
She continued, "It takes incredible mental strength to shrug off strangers who regularly criticize your character based on conclusions they drew while watching an edited tv show (I could say so much here). It can feel like an uphill battle. Sometimes I want to just say what I want & forget my sensitive side that strives to do the 'right thing,' be calm & rational, be kind, think of others first etc."
Cassie described her desire to call out the people "hating" on her breakup, especially since she's still struggling with it.
"It's been an awful few months for ME trying to go thru it. I'm STILL going thru it," the speech pathologist wrote. "It's hard enough w/out your know-it-all comments. You literally know nothing so go away."
However, when Cassie does feel the urge to fight back, she feels "selfish" because of the "truly critical issues in the world right now," including the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus outbreak, in addition to "toxic politics, matters of life and death; [and] social injustice."
These things, Cassie said, put "personal problems in perspective."
"Hence, the reason I decided (against advice) to cancel contracts & delete IG for 30 days," she added.
The break apparently did wonders for Cassie. She recalled catching up with friends, reading, attending protests, playing guitar, going surfing, re-evaluating her dreams and goals and ultimately, living "in the moment."
"Life is short. We all have struggles to figure out," the reality TV star continued. "All we can do is the best we know in the moment so when we reflect, we don't feel regret. Always be learning, always be growing."
To wrap up the lengthy caption, Cassie thanked her followers who have sent kind messages, and shared her love for everyone—"minus the trolls."
As for how Colton's holding up, the 28-year-old appears to be spending a lot of time with his friends and family. And like Cassie, he also got a post-breakup tattoo.
He was the first to announce the split, which came less than two years after cameras captured his Bachelor journey in the fall of 2018.