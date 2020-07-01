Best Fourth of July Home Sales 2020: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Tempur-Pedic, Wayfair & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is it time for a home decor makeover? Does your kitchen need some new gadgets? Or maybe your bedroom could use a refresh? We've got the long-weekend sales that'll help you upgrade your living space!
For example, at Bed Bath and Beyond you can shop deals galore, including 25% off beach towels, 20% off Samsonite Signify LTE and Opto PC 2, up to 30% off select B&W comforters and quilts, up to 30% off select B&W bath décor, 50% off the Farberware 22-piece Carousel, 20% off the VertuoLine Nespresso and so much more! Meanwhile, Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 on any Breeze mattress sets, plus up to $200 off power bases, 20% off toppers and more! And you can't miss out on Wayfair's deals, giving you up to 70% off in the July 4th Clearance sale, including furniture, decor, and even stuff for the great outdoors!
Check out the best home deals happening over the long weekend. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
ABC Carpet and Home: Take 30% off sitewide, including fab mod furniture, rugs and more (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Allswell: Take 15% off The Luxe Hybrid and The Supreme mattresses with code SLEEP15 (until 7/6)!
Bed Bath and Beyond: Shop deals galore, including 25% off beach towels, 20% off Samsonite Signify LTE and Opto PC 2, up to 30% off select B&W comforters and quilts, up to 30% off select B&W bath décor, 50% off the Farberware 22-piece Carousel, 20% off the VertuoLine Nespresso and so much more (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Boll & Branch: Get a free Coral Beach Towel with your purchase of $150 or more with code CELEBRATE4 (until 7/6)!
Burrow: Grab some home goods in the Fourth of July Sale, giving you 10% off up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ or $500 off $4,000+ with the code USA (from 6/27 to 7/12)!
Casper: Save 10% off the global sleeping brand's sleep products, from mattresses to pillows to bedding and more (until 7/2)!
The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide, including bedding, bath, decor and more, with code JULY4SALE20 (from 6/27 to 7/4)!
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor in the 4th of July Mega Sale (from 7/2 to 7/6)!
Floyd: The beloved modern American furniture brand is offering big discounts, including the Floyd sofa at $125 off, their bed at $100 off and mattresses at $125 off using code SUMMERTIME (until 7/5)!
HoMedics: During the Red, White and Relax Sale, you can enjoy 25% the entire Relaxation suite of products with code FOURTH (from 7/2 to 7/7)!
Lulu & Georgia: Take 20% off everything, including rugs, furniture, lighting and more, with code SUMMERTIME (until 7/4)!
My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code FIREWORK (until 7/5)!
Nectar: Get $399 worth of accessories, including a mattress protector and sheets set, with any mattress purchase (until 7/12)!
Nest Bedding: Get 20% off your purchase of $150 or more with the code FIREWORKS (until 7/12)!
Nutribullet: Save 20% off your purchase with code FREEDOM20 (until 7/5)!
Outdoor Fellow: Get free shipping with any candle purchase with code FREESHIPPING (from 7/2 to 7/5)!
Purple: Take up to $350 off the Mattress + Sleep bundle (until 7/4)!
Rifle Paper Co.: Save 15% off orders under $50, 20% off orders of $50 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more (excluding wallpaper), plus get free shipping on orders over $50 (from 7/2 to 7/7)!
Saatchi Art: Shop the Independence Day Flash Sale and get 15% off originals of $1500+ with code REDWHITEBLUE15, and 10% off all other originals with code REDWHITEBLUE10 (from 7/2 to 7/4)!
Saucey: Take $5 off your first purchase with code HAPPYFOURTH (until 7/22)!
Shabby Chic: It's a Sale on Sale, with an extra 20% off sale items (from 7/1 to 7/5)!
Smoko: Save up to 60% off select items, including original lights and Smoko icons (from 7/3 to 7/6)!
Solo Stove: Grab the Firepit Tools + Roasting Sticks Bundle at 20% off for a final price of $80, no code needed, but make sure you add both items to your cart to take advantage of the deal (from 6/29 to 7/5)!
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on any Breeze mattress sets, plus up to $200 off power bases, 20% off toppers and more (until 7/4)!
Tuft & Needle: Spend $800 and save $150, or spend $1200 and save $250 (until 7/7)!
Vejo: Combining convenience and nutrition with their portable, pod-based blender, you can get The Independence Day Duo Pack with $20 off the Sky Blue Starter Kit with best-selling blends or the Burnt Red Starter Kit with best-selling blends, and grab the 4 for the The 4th Blend Collection for $76 (saving you $52!).
Wayfair: Get up to 70% off in the July 4th Clearance sale, including furniture, decor, stuff for the great outdoors and more!
As you're prepping for Fourth of July, make sure you check out Antoni Porowski's summer essentials for Fourth of July and beyond!