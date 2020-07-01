Kristen Bell Shares Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Has Graduated From Diapers

Kristen Bell's youngest has hit a new milestone and has graduated from wearing diapers!

Talking with Today's Parent over Zoom earlier this week, the Veronica Mars star shared an update on her five-year-old daughter Delta's potty training and how she and husband Dax Shepard came up with a new schedule that helped wean the little one off of her overnight diapers.

"You know what we have to do? We wake her up at about 11 p.m. when she's like a zombie and put her on the toilet," Bell explained, via the publication.

Shepard jumped in and joked, "Yeah, we put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night."

Bell expressed that parents shouldn't feel shame if their child doesn't hit the same timetables as other kids—in fact, Bell had shared with the podcast #Momsplaining that her older child Lincoln hit the marker when she was 21 months—and added, "If you want to try this 11 o'clock make-them-pee trick, great, there's no shame in any of it. Sometimes it takes kids until they're even older than five!"