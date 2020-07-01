What Would You Do? Returns With Timely Confederate Flag Scenario

What Would You Do? is back for a new season on ABC and its episode couldn't be more timely

In the Tuesday, July 7 premiere, the ABC series includes a scenario with a man wearing a Confederate flag on his jacket. A Black customer sees the jacket and politely asks the man to remove the jacket, telling him he finds the symbol offensive. The white man refuses to remove the jacket, saying he has the right to wear what he wants. What Would You Do? does the scenario twice, testing what other diners will do in Mississippi and in New York.