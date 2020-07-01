Tom Hanks Slams People Not Wearing Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Related : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return to U.S. After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks is speaking out about the importance of wearing masks amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

It's been four months since the Oscar winner and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. The couple shared the news with fans in March while in Australia, explaining, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks added. Amid their recovery, the stars kept fans updated via social media. In late March, Hanks and Wilson returned to the United States after recovering from the virus and later donated blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies.

Now, Hanks is encouraging everyone to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of the virus. According to People, Hanks spoke out during a press conference while promoting his new movie Greyhound, saying, "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands."