Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kim Kardashian and JoJo Siwa debuted dramatic hair changes while a reality TV star showed off his recent fitness journey on Instagram
Keeping Up with the Kardashians was a little harder than usual this week.

Not only did Kim Kardashian debuted one of her most dramatic hair changes yet, but the super-private Rob Kardashian made a stunning comeback on social media this week, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor. Oh, and Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at what she would look like without eyebrows and it definitely blew their minds.

Joining the Kardashian siblings with some transformations this week were JoJo Siwa, as the popular YouTuber debuted not one but two new looks in the span of a few days, a Riverdale star took to Instagram to show off his quarantine beard, and a reality TV star showed off his weight loss journey over the last several months, posting a selfie to show off all of his hard work. Pics or it didn't happen and all that, you know? 

Kim Kardashian's Hair Evolution

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Rob Kardashian / Instagram
Rob Kardashian

He's "back baby!"

The notoriously private star took to Instagram last weekend to document Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash, stunning fans by posting several candid photos of himself with his sisters, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.

It had been some time since we'd seen Rob, who last posted photos of himself in November 2019 at his sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party after not sharing a picture on social media in over a year.

Earlier this year, a source shared with E! that the KUWTK star was "considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Feeling festive? Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, the E! reality star debuted her new red hair. 

"You guys, I dyed my hair red," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "Do you love it?" Yes, KKW, we do.

"I always love collaborating on a different looks with Kim," her stylist Chris Appleton told E!. "I love that she really is open to taking risks and trying something new and coming out of quarantine and being able to do something this bold Is fun. We did the blonde pink blue and the brown - red is a unexpected color for Kim."

Instagram
JoJo Siwa

So long blonde hair, hello brown locks.

The 17-year-old revealed her dramatic new look on Instagram, sharing her brunette hair in a transformation video.

"wait for it.....," Siwa captioned her short video clip before making the reveal. The YouTuber's new look had a lot of volume with her loose curls, but she still kept her signature style, and parted her hair to the side.

Instagram/JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa

Well, that was fast!

Just days after debuting her brunette hair, JoJo revealed on Instagram that she had already gone back to her signature blonde hair and ponytail. 

"brown hair was fun.... but blonde is my thing!!!," she captioned the selfie.

Instagram/Pedro Jimeno
Pedro Jimeno

The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram to show off his 45-lb weight loss, posting a shirtless selfie to show off his hard work. 

"7 months of hard work and commitment give results from 210lb to 165, Thanks to everyone for your support," the reality TV star wrote, adding that it was a combination of "Muay Thai + intermittent fasting" that helped him transform his body. 

Kobal/Shutterstock; The Morning Show/7News Australia
Jason Lewis

Smith Jerrod, is that you?!

The Sex and the City star surprised fans with his rugged new look when he stopped by Channel Seven's The Morning Show on Australian television to discuss his charitable partnership with Best Buddies.

In place of his famed long blonde locks and clean-shaven face were dark scruff and a mustache, with the 49-year-old rocking a shorter, darker hairdo. 

We couldn't help but wonder what would Samantha Jones think?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, KJ Apa instagram
KJ Apa

Archie, is that you?!

The Riverdale star showed off his quarantine beard on Instagram, simply captioning the selfie, "happy pride."

As the kids say: we stan!

