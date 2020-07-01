Chance the Rapper's Wife Kirsten Adorably Calls Him Out Over Renovation Photo

Kirsten Corley is calling out her husband Chance the Rapper over his latest social media post.
The "No Problem" artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise his wife's exterior renovation, sharing a photo of their balcony with his 11.8 million followers.
"EEEEEEEE My Wife just went crazy and redid the balcony!" Chance, née Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, wrote. "LOOK AT THAT TURF LOOK AT THEM MF COUCHES LOOK AT THAT PLANT SHE THE GREATEST."
"DO YO S--T SIS," the 27-year-old star went on to tell his wife, adding the hashtag #exteriordesign.
However, it turns out that Kirsten's renovation was not quite done just yet, and after seeing her husband's post, she had to let him know he'd hit the send button a bit too soon.
"lmao babeeeeeee. it's not done," Kirsten commented on the post, adding an eye rolling emoji.
After realizing his mistake, Chance replied, "my bad I can take it down. Everybody said it look raw tho."
After seeing her husband's comment, Kirsten told him with a laugh, "You jumped the gun just a tad but I love you anyways."
It's been just over a year since Chance and Kirsten tied the knot. The longtime loves wed in March 2019 at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.
"The bride, Kirsten, wore a strapless white dress and Chance wore a white tux with a black bow tie. It was a romantic ceremony and a string quartet played as they entered," a source told E! News at the time. "In the middle of the ceremony, their little daughter Kensli ran up and Chance picked her up and held her. It was very sweet and loving to watch."
Chance and Kirsten are parents to Kensli, 4, and Marli, 10 months.