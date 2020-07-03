The Best After-Sun Lotions for Your Suntan or Sunburn

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As the weather heats up, we're spending ample time under the sun. Whether you've spent the day catching a tan or a sunburn, after-sun lotions are a great way to nourish and re-hydrate your skin. There's such a wide variety on the market that it can be tough to know which to try next.

So below, the best after-sun lotions you can find on Amazon, Ulta and more.