Tearful Sofía Vergara Recalls Her Brother's Death During Historic America's Got Talent Performance

Sofía Vergara understands this pain.

On Tuesday, America's Got Talent contestant and 27-year-old Calif. native Brandon Leake made history when he took the stage as the show's first-ever spoken word artist. The new dad moved the judges as he performed a very personal poem about his late sister, in which he shared that she had died in 1997. Before he began, Leake explained to the judges—Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Vergara—that the performance was an "ode to my sister."

"She's here with me now," he told them.

Mandel asked, "Oh, she's backstage?"

"Kind of," Leake responded.

As he finished, the judges applauded him and were visibly stunned by what they had witnessed. Mandel noticed that Vergara was tearing up, to which she explained that her brother had died the same year as Leake's sister. Her older brother Rafael was killed in their native Colombia.