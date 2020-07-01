Watch Joel McHale Hilariously Roast Kevin Hart in Celebrity Game Face Sneak Peek

Let the games begin!

In this all-new teaser for Celebrity Game Face, which premieres Monday, Jul. 6 at 10 p.m. on E!, Kevin Hart teases what's to come for the hilarious game night. The special features Kevin and wife Eniko Hart as they challenge couples Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams and Joel McHale and Sarah McHale to participate in a variety of "crazy ass challenges."

"Welcome to Celebrity Game Face," Kevin explains in the preview above. "This is the show where your favorite famous couples go head-to-head in some crazy ass challenges, all from the confinements of their crib."

Per the footage above, the games include a wide range of unexpected props, including tiny hands, spaghetti, balloons, marshmallows and more. What's even better? The stars are competing for a good cause.

"And the winners will get money for their charity," Kevin adds.